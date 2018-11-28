VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) — State officials say one person has died after being shot by a law enforcement officer in northeastern Minnesota.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the shooting happened Tuesday in Virginia. Local police and St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity and found someone in the street. The BCA hasn’t said what prompted an officer to shoot, but said a knife was recovered at the scene.

The person was taken to Essentia Health-Virginia Hospital and later pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The officer involved is on standard administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)