BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — More than two months after the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says authorities lack any new evidence that would help bring her home.

Fitzgerald said despite the lack of new evidence, police have not scaled back on investigators. He says they continue to examine every interview and are looking to “widen the net” by going further back on the Closs family timeline.

“We are trying to find something because we don’t have anything to help us at this time,” Fitzgerald said.

An inaudible 911 call led police to the Closs family home in Barron Oct. 15, where they found Jayme’s parents had been shot dead. There was no trace of Jayme.

In the following days, a massive ground search involving 2,000 volunteers was organized, and investigators urged to the community to report anything suspicious they might have seen.

Anyone with information on Jayme is asked to call the tip line at 1-855-744-3879.