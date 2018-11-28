  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Snow is expected to fall on much of Minnesota on Wednesday, but the accumulations won’t likely amount to much.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the system is slowly moving into the state from the west and won’t likely reach the Twin Cities until well after nightfall. As such, the evening commute shouldn’t be that messy.

The snow is expected to fall through the night, with about an inch accumulating in the metro. Slightly bigger totals are possible in north-central Minnesota. Southern Minnesota won’t likely see more than an inch stack up.

The system should be out of the state by early Thursday morning. Drivers should be prepared to see some snow on the roads.

Temperatures Thursday are expected to be about average for this time of year, in the low 30s. Still, it marks a change from the frigid start to the workweek, which saw morning temperatures in the teens and highs at just 20 degrees in the metro.

On Friday, the mercury looks to climb above-average, when some communities could see highs near 40 degrees.

As for the next chance of snow, that’s expected this weekend, when there’s a chance for a sloppy winter storm to drop more significant snow totals on Minnesota.

