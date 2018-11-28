Filed Under:Bus Fire, Marshall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire investigators in Marshall are investigating the cause of a big garage fire.

Firefighters responded to a chimney fire just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning on Travis Road. When crews arrived, the fire quickly spread to the roof.

“Lot of combustibles inside. When you think about it, this building was filled with buses when we got here. They were actively moving the buses out of the building, to try to save them at the same time,” Marshall fire chief Quentin Brunsvold said.

From video at the scene, some buses were completely destroyed, but the full extent of the damage is still not known.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for exhaustion, but has been released.

The fire marshal is investigating.

