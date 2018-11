MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A holiday bonus used to be pretty common for many companies. But don’t count on it anymore.

A new survey by Spherion Staffing Services shows that 46 percent of workers don’t get a bonus.

For those that do, it’s usually less than $500.

Forty-one percent say a holiday bonus is the number one thing they’d like from their company.

Just over half describe their workplace as business as usual during the holiday season.