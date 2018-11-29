  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ATV, Kandiyohi County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in central Minnesota say a man was flown to a hospital Thursday morning after the ATV he was riding broke through the ice on a frozen lake.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old William Wurts, of Hanska, broke through the ice on Big Kandiyohi Lake shortly after 7 a.m.

First responders donned wetsuits and jumped into the frigid water to rescue him. Crews pulled Wurts to shore on a sled and a helicopter flew him to St. Cloud Hospital.

Wurts’ condition is currently unknown.

RELATED: First Responders Prepare For Water Emergencies As Lakes Start To Freeze

Earlier this month, officials cautioned Minnesotans to be vigilant on lake ice during this time of year, when ice conditions are the most dangerous.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends that there be 5 to 7 inches of ice on a lake’s surface before a vehicle, such a snowmobile, is driven on it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.