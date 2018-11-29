  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Ehire Adrianza, Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Infielder Ehire Adrianza and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year contract, a raise of 300 thousand dollars.

The deal was announced Thursday, a day before the deadline for teams to offer 2019 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Adrianza, 29, hit .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 114 games for the Twins this year.

He is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.

