MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old woman has died after she lost control of her vehicle late Wednesday afternoon and was broadsided by another car in Lakeville.

Police say Hannah Elizabeth Almany, 23, was driving southbound on County Road 50 near Jaguar Avenue when she lost control, crossed the median and entered the northbound lanes of County Road 50. Almany’s vehicle was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Savage woman with her 11-year-old son as a passenger. Both were treated for minor injuries.

Almany was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where she died early Thursday morning.

Investigators say it was snowing and roads were slippery at the time of the crash, but the crash report is still being completed.