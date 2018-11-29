MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A video posted to Facebook is going viral as it appears to show a Twin Cities transgender teen being confronted in a bathroom by school staff, who at one point open a stall door as she’s sitting on the toilet.

The post was published Wednesday afternoon, and the videos in it have been viewed more than 460,000 times. In the post’s caption, the teen accuses the principal and other staff at Osseo Senior High of “violating” her.

The teen’s post contains two videos. One shows the teen identifying school officials and the other shows her sitting in a bathroom stall while an adult female official opens the door while she is sitting on the toilet.

“They walked in the bathroom while I was using the bathroom – for no reason,” the teen says in the video.

A spokesperson for Osseo Schools said in a statement, “social media posts are significantly misrepresenting the incident and that staff works very hard every day to help ensure an inclusive school where all students feel welcome, respected and safe. We wish we could provide additional details about this incident but are committed to protecting the student’s right to data privacy.”

Osseo police say Maple Grove police handle school liaison duties at Osseo Senior High. WCCO-TV is awaiting a response from Maple Grove’s department about the incident.