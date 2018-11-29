Covington Scores 21 As Timberwolves Romp Past Spurs 128-89Robert Covington scored 21 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Derrick Rose each had 16 and the Minnesota Timberwolves shut down the San Antonio Spurs for a 128-89 victory on Wednesday night. Minnesota (11-11) earned its fourth straight win to get to .500 for the first time since Oct. 31. Taj Gibson scored 13 points, and rookie Josh Okogie made three 3-pointers on his way to 12 points. Minnesota had dropped 14 of its last 15 against San Antonio, but it held the Spurs to 39.5 percent shooting.

Wild's Matt Dumba Is Top-Scoring Defenseman In NHLMore than seven years have passed since the Wild traded Brent Burns. Finally, there's a reason in Minnesota to stop wincing about dealing away one of the NHL's most potent defensemen. Matt Dumba leads all blue-liners in the league with 10 goals, a rate that translates to 34 scores over a full schedule. That's a staggering pace that would crush the franchise record, set by Burns with 17 goals in 2010-11, his final season with the Wild. It's doubtful Dumba can double that, but it's clear that the $30 million, five-year contract the Wild gave him prior to this season was a worthy investment.

Brady, Patriots Expected To Be Tested On Third Downs By VikingsThe Patriots have been at their best on offense this season when they've established the run and avoided facing a significant number of third downs. Achieving success in both areas could be difficult on Sunday against a Vikings team that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expecting to offer "as big a challenge as we're going to have all year."

Top Daily Fantasy Players Week 13: Mahomes And Goff Back In ActionPatrick Mahomes and Jared Goff enjoy favorable matchups, as the Chiefs and Rams return from their bye weeks.