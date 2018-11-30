  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Car Crash, Melrose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorist helped two people escape their vehicle after he was struck by it in Stearns County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on County Road 13 near 395th Street in Melrose Township just after 2:30 p.m.

According to Sheriff Don Gudmundson, 56-year-old David Theiler of Melrose was attempting to cross the road and was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt.

The other car was driven by 78-year-old Loretta Thull, who also had her husband Herbert Thull in the vehicle.

Theiler helped both of the Thulls escape their vehicle after the crash. Crews said that shortly thereafter it became fully engulfed in flames.

Both of the Thulls were taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Melrose Fire Department extinguished the flames.

