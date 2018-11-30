Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the best parts of the holiday season is watching the specials on TV. A new survey conducted by Marcus Theatres found that the most beloved Christmas show or movie is actually more than a half-century old.
Here were the results of their survey:
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- A Christmas Story
- Elf
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Furthermore, when asked which movies released this holiday season viewers are most excited to see, they answered:
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Aquaman
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
It just goes to show, there’s some good in the Grinch.