MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the best parts of the holiday season is watching the specials on TV. A new survey conducted by Marcus Theatres found that the most beloved Christmas show or movie is actually more than a half-century old.

Here were the results of their survey:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer A Christmas Story Elf National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Furthermore, when asked which movies released this holiday season viewers are most excited to see, they answered:

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Mary Poppins Returns Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Aquaman Ralph Breaks the Internet

It just goes to show, there’s some good in the Grinch.