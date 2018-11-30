  • WCCO 4On Air

Christmas, Holidays, How The Grinch Stole Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the best parts of the holiday season is watching the specials on TV. A new survey conducted by Marcus Theatres found that the most beloved Christmas show or movie is actually more than a half-century old.

Here were the results of their survey:

  1. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
  2. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  3. A Christmas Story
  4. Elf
  5. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Furthermore, when asked which movies released this holiday season viewers are most excited to see, they answered:

  1. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
  2. Mary Poppins Returns
  3. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
  4.  Aquaman
  5.  Ralph Breaks the Internet

It just goes to show, there’s some good in the Grinch.

