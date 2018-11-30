MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the officer or city official who put “racist” decorations on a Christmas tree in north Minneapolis’ 4th Precinct police station will be fired.

The mayor issued the stern statement Friday, after images appeared on social media, showing a Christmas tree in the precinct decorated with empty Takis bags, Newport cigarette boxes and Popeyes Chicken cups.

“This behavior is racist, despicable, and is well beneath the standards of any person who serves the city of Minneapolis,” Frey said, adding that the offending party must be immediately fired to send a clear message that such conduct will not be tolerated.

This is a photo of a racist and derogatory Christmas tree at the Minneapolis 4th precinct. @jeremiah4north @CunninghamMPLS @Jacob_Frey We must demand an apology and commitment to build better community relations. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/xNq4CUZUu5 — North by Northside (@northxnorthside) November 30, 2018

Earlier on Friday, Minneapolis City Council member Phillipe Cunningham posted to Facebook, saying he spoke with precinct inspector Aaron Biard, who said the inappropriate decorations were removed the day they were put up.

According to Cunningham, the decorations were put up as a prank by an officer. He added that there’ll be an outreach event for the community and cultural sensitivity training for officers.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo also condemned the tree, saying he has initiated a full investigation regarding the incident.

“I am ashamed and appalled by the behavior of those who would feel comfortable to act in such a manner that goes against our core department values of Trust, Accountability and Professional Service,” Arradondo said in a statement.

Here is Mayor Frey’s full statement:

“This behavior is racist, despicable, and is well beneath the standards of any person who serves the city of Minneapolis. The offending party will be fired before the day is over. Shifting the culture of the police department requires swift and decisive action. Termination is necessary – both to discipline the officer and to send a clear message: Chief Arradondo and I will not tolerate conduct that departs from our values.”

Here is Chief Arradondo’s full statement:

“It was reported to me recently that a racially insensitive display that was put up in the 4th precinct lobby. As soon as it was realized what the display was, it was removed.

“As was stated by many members of the community during the public hearing in front of the Public Safety Committee on Thursday, the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department has undergone positive change, however as this recent incident shows we still have much work ahead. Every day I work to bridge the divide between the police department and the community, as do so many others in our department. We will not stop our efforts of treating all those that we serve with fairness, dignity and respect. That manner of treatment is non-negotiable.

“I am ashamed and appalled by the behavior of those who would feel comfortable to act in such a manner that goes against our core department values of Trust, Accountability and Professional Service. I have initiated a full investigation and will make information public when possible in accordance with Minnesota State Statute.”