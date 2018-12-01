MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thirty-five fishermen were rescued Saturday after a crack opened in the ice, trapping them on a floe in Duluth.

According to CBS 3 Duluth, the fishermen were rescued Saturday just before noon near Park Point.

The Duluth Fire Department says the path back to land was blocked after a crack opened in the ice. A strong wind pushed the ice, opening the crack, officials said. According to the Coast Guard, three large groups of people were stranded on the floe with about 30 feet of open water separating them from the shore.

Acting Fire Chief Mark Herman says hypothermia is a real threat and warns people that it’s very dangerous to be on ice at this time of year.