ST. FRANCIS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota community is coming together to push for changes to a state highway in St. Francis after a car struck and injured two teenage girls last week.

Annie LaMotte and Kaia Bollmann, both 14, were struck by a driver while walking in the crosswalk at Highway 47 and Pederson Drive Northwest.

Chris LaMotte handed out fliers and T-shirts Saturday, encouraging friends and strangers to support a pedestrian bridge at the intersection where his daughter was hit.

“I’m willing to write emails every day,” Chris LaMotte said. “I’m willing to camp out on people’s doorsteps until they respond.”

Annie LaMotte was released from the hospital this week.

She arrived at the rally fundraiser in her and Kaia’s honor to hugs and cheers.

“Feeling really well,” Annie said. “It’s so good to be home.”

She even got to sing along with her show choir. Annie and Kaia were on their way to choir practice the night of the incident.

“It’s so great to know that so many people are here that really want to change this, for sure,” Annie said.

The intersection has been a safety concern to the nearby school for years, as students often walk across to the McDonald’s after school.

St. Francis Mayor Steve Feldman told the crowd he would push for the state to make safety improvements at the intersection.

“The time for talking is done,” Feldman said. “It’s time for action. I don’t care what they do here. Roundabouts – I don’t care – do something.”

Annie will soon begin physical therapy, but she is able to walk with crutches.

Kaia remains in critical condition at Hennepin Healthcare, but she has been responding to some commands.