MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Minneapolis after responding Saturday evening to a medical situation.

According to authorities, the homicide occurred in the 1900 block of Park Avenue South.

Police say there was another man at the scene who appeared to have possibly been in a physical altercation with the person found unresponsive by paramedics.

The person who had been in the altercation has been transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatments of his injuries. Police say he is a person of interest in the case.

