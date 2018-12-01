MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – We’re off to a mild start this Saturday, but a winter storm is making its way to Minnesota that will impact the southern half of the state.

WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says a storm system coming out of Kansas will make its way to Minnesota on Saturday. Steady snow is expected to arrive across the Iowa border by about 2 p.m. Heavy snow is expected across the Interstate 90 corridor and could stretch as far as the south Twin Cities metro.

Snow is expected to hit the Twin Cities metro by about 4 p.m., and will continue through most of the evening and into Sunday morning.

As far as totals, we should expect about three inches of snow around the Twin Cities. The totals are greater the further south you go. Owatonna could see at least five inches of snow, and southwestern Minnesota could see up to eight inches.

Areas north of the Twin Cities will see little, if any snow.

Along with the snow, it will be very windy across Minnesota on Saturday. Winds are expected to gust in excess of 25 to 30 miles per hour and even near 40 miles per hour after the snow starts falling. Travel in southern Minnesota through the evening and overnight hours will be difficult with falling and blowing snow.

We’ll have highs in the low 30s on Sunday before a cool down to start next week.