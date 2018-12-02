MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The snow might cause problems on the roads, but it’s perfect for the trails.

After three inches of fresh snow, cross-country skiers like Andrew Comfort flooded Theodore Wirth Park Sunday morning.

“This is the first time that it’s all coated everywhere, so when you look out over the landscape everything is white,” Comfort said.

Alissa Johnson and her brother, Hunter, were also inspired by the flakes.

“We got fresh snow, so it should be a great day,” Hunter said.

They just had to get out and enjoy it.

“I skied yesterday on some man-made snow, and when it started snowing I texted him and said we should go today,” Alissa said.

And Hunter was ready to go

“It’s just exhilarating to ski,” Hunter said. “I love it and I haven’t skied in a while. I really miss it, so I’m excited to get back out there.”

Alissa says she can tell the difference between fresh snow and man-made snow.

“Natural snow definitely feels better on your skis,” Alissa said.

Keara Hallberg just finished her ski and had one word to describe it.

“Gorgeous,” Hallberg said. “I thought it was going to be a little windy because it was like 20 mph winds, but it’s only like 30 degrees, so it wasn’t so bad. It was nice.”

The morning after a fresh snowfall is the perfect day to get outside and do a little skiing.