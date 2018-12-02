DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Crews have rescued 35 anglers stranded on an ice floe off of Park Point in Duluth.

The Duluth Fire Department reports strong winds created a crack in the ice Saturday morning, with open water stranding 36 anglers and their equipment.

One fisherman entered the water and made it back to shore on his own. Rescuers removed the other 35 anglers using a ladder, three inflatable rescue boats and a boat.

St. Louis County Rescue conducted a final sweep with an air boat to make sure everyone was off the ice.

In addition to Duluth firefighters, other agencies involved included the U.S. Coast Guard, St. Louis County Rescue, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Gold Cross Ambulance.

