MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The West Hennepin Public Safety Department has issued a warning about a possible scam involving flyers claiming to lower electric bills in exchange for money over PayPal.

The PSD says residents have received flyers in their mailboxes claiming to save them 50 percent on their electric bills if they send $250 via PayPal.

The department recommends not sending any financial information to “anyone or any organization without first validating and researching the person or company.”

The investigation into the flyers is ongoing.