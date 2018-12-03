  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  On Monday, Governor Mark Dayton authorized the use of state money to help pay for storm damages in eight Minnesota counties and one Tribal nation.

The storms happened back in mid-September, when heavy rain, wind and even a few tornadoes took down trees and power lines — damaging homes and businesses.

Southern Minnesota was hit the hardest, but the same system also caused dangerous flooding in the Twin Cities.

Areas of Faribault, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Martin, Renville, Rice, Steele, and Waseca counties, and the Prairie Island Indian Community will be receiving state disaster assistance.

