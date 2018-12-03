MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man faces felony charges of making terroristic threats after investigators say he pulled a gun on a group of teenagers at a Twin Cities McDonald’s restaurant.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman also said that 55-year-old Lloyd Edward Johnson did not have a permit to carry a pistol, so he also faces an additional gross misdemeanor charge.

Police arrested Johnson, from Eden Prairie, last month, but released him after they were unable to look at additional evidence — including the store’s surveillance video — before the deadline to charge.

One of the teens involved in the incident, Farida Osman, said that it happened after her and her friends left the nearby library to get food. When workers at the restaurant had trouble processing her friends’ Apple Pay orders, Johnson, who was standing in line, allegedly commented that they were using EBT, electronic welfare benefits.

Insulted by the remark, the teens confronted Johnson, who began to curse at them, Osman told the blog. The situation escalated, becoming physical. When Johnson walked out of the restaurant, he allegedly flashed a gun at the teens.

The incident was captured on video and posted to Twitter, showing the man push a teen and back out of the restaurant, facing the group. The video was quickly viewed more than 1 million times.

“Mr. Johnson did everything he could to provoke this incident, by insulting the young lady in front of him, to confronting a second person and finally pulling a gun after he already had moved away from the confrontation,” Freeman said. “While he is innocent until proven guilty, this is outrageous behavior and it is only through sheer luck that no one was injured by his actions.”

Johnson told police he did make the insult about EBT, Freeman’s office said. He also admitted he did not have a permit to carry a firearm.