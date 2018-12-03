  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:George H. W. Bush, National Day Of Mourning, U.S. Postal Service

(CNN) — The US Postal Service announced it will “suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity” on Wednesday for the national day of mourning honoring the late former President George H.W. Bush.

The White House said Saturday that President Donald Trump would declare Wednesday a national day of mourning for the country’s 41st president. On Wednesday, family and friends will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington for an 11 a.m ET memorial service. Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter are expected to attend the service, according to sources familiar with the planning of the funeral.

“Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation,” a statement on the USPS website reads, “the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5.”

“We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season,” the statement continues.

US financial markets will also be closed on Wednesday to honor Bush, and the US Supreme Court postponed arguments.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.