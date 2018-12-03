MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Easy come, easy go. That’s what Queen fans in the Twin Cities are saying to themselves as they contemplate the arrival of their favorite band to Xcel Energy Center, and whether they should buy tickets.

The band, touring with frontman Adam Lambert, will be performing at the St. Paul venue Saturday, Aug. 10.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 7, as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the feature film starring Rami Malek as the late Freddie Mercury, cruises toward record high grosses for a musical biopic.

The Rhapsody Tour will hit 23 arenas in late summer, with original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor being joined by vocalist Adam Lambert, an “American Idol” finalist.

“We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle,” Taylor said.