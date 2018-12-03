A child holds rosary beads as she prays during a service at St. Rose of Lima School. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A former student of Holy Innocents’ Catholic School in Waite Park has filed a lawsuit alleging she was sexually abused by five staff members and a priest when she attended the school from 1978 to 1984.

The complaint states the woman, identified as Doe 596, was repeatedly sexually abused by the family that runs the school, identified as the Sises, and a former priest who was part of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

The victim alleges four members of the Sis family and Fr. Lawrence Brey “physically and sexually abused” her on a “regular basis” after she struggled with reading and memorization of scripture. She states the alleged abusers told her she was “stupid and lazy and fat” and that she “deserved the abuse.” She alleges as she grew older the abuse progressed, and “horrific rituals” were added as an attempt to “cast out evil.”

“It was a house of horrors, and it’s still in operation today,” she said.

Because the criminal statute of limitations on the sexual abuse allegations has passed, Doe 596 is seeking to have the school permanently closed, calling it a public nuisance.

“I knew I had to do something to protect those kids that are still there and still being hurt the way I was,” she said.

According to the complaint, about 20 children from preschool through 12th grade are still in attendance at the school.