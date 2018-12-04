  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eden Prairie, Lloyd Johnson, Local TV, McDonald’s, McDonalds, Racism

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lawyer on Tuesday released a statement on the behalf of a man accused of pointing a gun at a group of Somali teenagers at an Eden Prairie McDonald’s.

The fight happened on Nov. 19 and was caught on camera. The teenagers say that Lloyd Johnson started to yell at them after a failed attempt to pay for food.

One of the teens said he made an insult aimed at them: “You are probably trying to pay with EBT.” They said he held a fist up at her, which is when some of the other boys in the group came to her defense, and that’s when they say Johnson pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

lloyd johnson eden prairie mcdonalds gun incident Lawyer Says Man Accused In McDonalds Incident Acted In Self Defense

A video allegedly showing Lloyd Johnson threatening Somali teens inside of an Eden Prairie McDonald’s (credit: CBS)

Yesterday, prosecutors charged the 55-year-old with felony terroristic threats and gross misdemeanor carrying a gun without a permit.

Johnson’s attorney released a statement saying, in part, “We ask that he not be judged until all of the evidence has been considered. We are confident the evidence will show he acted in self-defense.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says not all have been interviewed and there could be additional charges against Johnson.

Police say they did recover his gun, which was loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.