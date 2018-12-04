MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A lawyer on Tuesday released a statement on the behalf of a man accused of pointing a gun at a group of Somali teenagers at an Eden Prairie McDonald’s.

The fight happened on Nov. 19 and was caught on camera. The teenagers say that Lloyd Johnson started to yell at them after a failed attempt to pay for food.

One of the teens said he made an insult aimed at them: “You are probably trying to pay with EBT.” They said he held a fist up at her, which is when some of the other boys in the group came to her defense, and that’s when they say Johnson pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

Yesterday, prosecutors charged the 55-year-old with felony terroristic threats and gross misdemeanor carrying a gun without a permit.

Johnson’s attorney released a statement saying, in part, “We ask that he not be judged until all of the evidence has been considered. We are confident the evidence will show he acted in self-defense.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says not all have been interviewed and there could be additional charges against Johnson.

Police say they did recover his gun, which was loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.