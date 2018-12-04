MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mark Rosen, who has spent 50 years reporting on sports for WCCO-TV, announced earlier this fall that he will be closing his TV career next spring. On Tuesday, he announced that his timetable is moving up to earlier in the year.

“My original plan was to retire from WCCO-TV in April following the Final Four. I am moving that date up to Jan. 10,” Rosen said. “There are no words to express the appreciation for the outpouring of support my family has received during this difficult time.”

Earlier in the year, when he left the airwaves for an amount of time, he came back to inform viewers that his wife Denise has been battling a brain tumor he said “was discovered in the blink of an eye.”

On Tuesday, Rosen wanted to thank viewers for their thoughts and prayers on his family’s behalf, and let them know he looks forward to closing out his storied career in Minneapolis.

“I grew up here, always lived here, we raised our kids here and will retire here. I will have much more to add as the finish line approaches on channel 4,” he said. “In the meantime, I will cherish every remaining broadcast.”

The guy with the “Best Seat in the House” was still a high school junior when he started back in 1969, and was hired full time while attending the University of Minnesota.

From the 1980 Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid, to high school hockey players dreaming of making it to that world stage, he’s been there for Minnesota’s ups and downs.

Rosen’s kindness and fairness have earned him the respect of the athletes he covers and the viewers at home.

He’s worked with broadcast legends like Dave Moore, Don Shelby and RJ Fritz, and along the way earned his place on the Mount Rushmore of WCCO. He was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2013.