MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Zoo needs your help to find the perfect name for their newest reindeer.

Most people do not know this, but the zoo says that Santa actually has “backup reindeer” in several northern locations, and the Minnesota Zoo happens to be one of them.

This male reindeer in Apple Valley wants to audition for next year, but before he can do that, he needs a name.

The Minnesota Zoo has a contest running on its website now through December 13th. They’ll have a vote, and announce the winning name on December 22nd.

