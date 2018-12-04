Filed Under:Hit And Run, Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are looking for a suspect and vehicle they say hit a pedestrian in Robbinsdale and then drove away.

The alleged hit-and-run incident happened at the intersection of County Road 81 and 41st Avenue North. Police say the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored or grey sedan, possibly a Chevrolet. It likely sustained front-end and windshield damage from the collision.

If you witnessed the accident or have any information about the vehicle or driver, contact the Robbinsdale Police Department.

