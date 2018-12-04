MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a 2-and-a-half-year-old suffered smoke inhalation after a heater sparked a fire in the toddler’s bedroom early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a house on fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Monday at a residence in Farming Township.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says the fire started in a child’s bedroom and it’s believed blankets caught on fire from a heater.

Both parents and all three children made it out of the house. The fire, which was contained to the bedroom, was extinguished.

The toddler, who was in the bedroom where the fire began, was treated for smoke inhalation and later released to his or her parents.

The fire is under investigation.