MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Governor’s mansion is kicking off the holiday season with public tours starting on Tuesday.

Each tour lasts around 20 to 30 minutes and will feature a live performance from various local musicians. No reservations are required, as tours will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you can’t make it today, tours will also be available on December 11th and 18th.

