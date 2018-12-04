  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Thomson Reuters, Thomson Reuters Corp.
(credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thomson Reuters Corp. announced Tuesday plans to cut more than 3,000 jobs, about 12 percent of its workforce, by 2020.

The Toronto-based news and information provider says it is streamlining operations, but did not specify exactly when the cuts will be made or if they’ve already happened.

According to The Star Tribune, some cuts already happened in Minnesota, at the company’s legal publishing operation in Eagan.

While the company didn’t tell the newspaper how many people were recently cut, former employees said that the number could be a few hundred workers.

The job cuts announcement Tuesday came during an investor meeting, in which the company’s future was mapped out.

In response to the job cuts announcement, Reuters’ shares rose to a record high in morning trading.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.