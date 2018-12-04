ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The new home of Minnesota United Football Club and the University of St. Thomas announced they’ll host Saint John’s University for the schools’ annual Tommie-Johnnie football game in October.

The game at Allianz Field will be the first American football game played in the new stadium, which will be home to the Loons.

The first meeting between the universities was in 1901, marking the Oct. 19 game as the teams’ 89th matchup.

St. John’s leads the all-time series 53-35-1.

“Everyone at Minnesota United is excited to host this classic Minnesota rivalry — the St. Thomas-St. John’s football game — at our brand-new home, Allianz Field,” MNUFC CEO Chris Wright said. “We cannot wait to honor this great tradition by creating an incredible atmosphere and experience for the players, coaches and –most importantly — the fans.”

Ticket information for the game has not yet been announced.