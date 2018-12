MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 100 homeowners in the city of Minneapolis are facing a fine for not shoveling after this weekend’s snowstorm.

The city says it will be more proactive in finding unshoveled sidewalks this year — and won’t just wait for complaints.

Inspectors went out Tuesday and found 109 violations. If those homeowners don’t clear their walk, the city will — and they will charge about $150.