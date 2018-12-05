DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans in our community.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 5-8 Club is celebrating its 90th anniversary Wednesday with specials including burgers for 90 cents.

The Minneapolis restaurant is celebrating its 90th year in business on the day prohibition was repealed in 1933, as the 5-8 was one of Minnesota’s original speakeasies. The club opened for business in 1928.

Other specials include 90-cent french fries and 90-cent onion straws. Anniversary cake will also be served with every meal at all restaurant locations (while supplies last).

To honor the ending of prohibition, the restaurant will have a special anniversary beer for 90 cents a glass. Other featured brews include Bent Paddle Brewing’s Old Fashioned Infused EFB (Minneapolis location only) and Surly Darkness on tap at the restaurant’s Maplewood, Champlin and West St. Paul locations.

The food specials are only offered at the 5-8’s original Minneapolis location at 5800 Cedar Ave.

FYI: Juicy Lucys will still be full price.

 

