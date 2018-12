ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — The driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and driving away Monday has come forward and turned himself in.

Robbinsdale Chief of Police James Franzen said the suspect turned himself in at the police department Wednesday morning after seeing news reports of the incident.

Chief Franzen said the vehicle in question has also been located and is being processed by the Hennepin County Crime Lab.