Filed Under:Emergency Landing, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, MSP, Norwegian Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Norwegian Air flight bound for Paris made an emergency landing early Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities.

Officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says the Europe-bound flight from Oakland was diverted to Minnesota because of a disorderly passenger.

It’s unclear what the person did to get booted from the plane, but officials say the individual was intoxicated.

The plane landed in the Twin Cities around 1:30 a.m., and police took the individual to the hospital.

The plane then resumed its journey to Europe.

