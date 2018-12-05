DONATE NOW:Help raise awareness and support homeless veterans in our community. Call 1-800-542-9226!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Klobuchar, Donald Trump, Election 2020
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a question she hasn’t answered for months, but now Sen. Amy Klobuchar had this to say about a presidential run in 2020.

“I’ve been considering it for awhile and I’ll continue to look at it,” she said Wednesday. “And I’ll let you know when I make a decision.”

When WCCO-TV asked Klobuchar just a week and a half ago, she wouldn’t confirm or deny anything.

Klobuchar said a similar statement to MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Tuesday, about considering a presidential run, though again she stopped short of saying she will run.

If Klobuchar makes a bid for the White House, she could ultimately face off against President Donald Trump.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.