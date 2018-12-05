MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a question she hasn’t answered for months, but now Sen. Amy Klobuchar had this to say about a presidential run in 2020.

“I’ve been considering it for awhile and I’ll continue to look at it,” she said Wednesday. “And I’ll let you know when I make a decision.”

When WCCO-TV asked Klobuchar just a week and a half ago, she wouldn’t confirm or deny anything.

Klobuchar said a similar statement to MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Tuesday, about considering a presidential run, though again she stopped short of saying she will run.

If Klobuchar makes a bid for the White House, she could ultimately face off against President Donald Trump.