MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A mother and her three children were hospitalized for smoke inhalation early Wednesday morning after their northwest Minnesota home caught fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a fire inside a home on the 100 block of East Broadway in Climax.

Thirty-three-year-old Brianna Roper and her children – ages 8, 11 and 13 – were all brought to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says the home sustained moderate damage.

