Filed Under:City Safety, Local TV, Minneapolis, Safety, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When deciding where in the U.S. to live, those already in the Twin Cities might want to stay put.

In terms of city safeness, St. Paul and Minneapolis are just under average, says a new study from WalletHub.

St. Paul ranked 93 and Minneapolis ranked 100 out of the 182 cities studied– but metro suburbs aren’t part of this ranking.

Colombia, Maryland ranked as the safest city in the U.S. while St. Louis, Missouri came in last.

To determine city safety, the study checked out 39 different factors like crime, drug overdoses, foreclosures, natural disasters and unemployment.

The study chose to survey the U.S.’s most populous cities.

