MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They are loud, over-the-top, monster machines that can’t help but capture a kid’s wonder.

But that can be tough when the road’s been rocky. Will Krispin is barely 5, and he’s battling cancer.

“The last five weeks he’s been held up in the house, not able to do anything, so we’re just very, very excited that, you know, this makes up for the last five weeks,” said Katie Krispin, Will’s mother.

Will battle with cancer and recent hip surgery took a back seat on Thursday when he was lifted up into the cab of the 1,500-horsepower, Max-D Monster Truck inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

“He’s just always loved the Monster Trucks,” Katie said.

So imagine his thrill of being scooped up by the arms of a veteran driver Tom Meents, with a bag of goodies to boot.

Meents may drive the mean-looking Max-D, but he has nothing but kindness in his heart.

“For them to finally get the chance to see the show, and only think about Monster Jam trucks, the show Saturday night, what a touching, heartfelt time for me, and certainly for Will,” Meents said.

On Saturday evening, some 50,000 fans will fill U.S. Bank Stadium to hear the roar and feel the power. But on this special day, it held the attention of just one special boy.

“Will deserves to come out to Monster Jam and be a kid,” said Monster Jam driver Bryce Kenny. “And that’s what we’re providing here this weekend is giving Will that opportunity to just be a kid for a night and give that family something they’ll just never forget, and they’ll talk about for years.”

Medical challenges that for the moment can be tossed aside, by a monster-sized sandbox.