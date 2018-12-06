  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homeless
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Minneapolis say the navigation center being created to help those living in a large homeless encampment on the city’s south side will be ready in the coming days.

According to a Thursday morning news release, the navigation center will be open in mid-December. No exact date was given.

The center, located at 2109 Cedar Avenue, will offer services to those living in tents along Hiawatha Avenue. It will be able to accommodate 120 people at a time.

The city says the navigation center will be open through May 2019. After that, the Red Lake Nation, which owns the land, will begin construction on an affordable housing project on the site.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.