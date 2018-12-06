MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Minneapolis say the navigation center being created to help those living in a large homeless encampment on the city’s south side will be ready in the coming days.

According to a Thursday morning news release, the navigation center will be open in mid-December. No exact date was given.

The center, located at 2109 Cedar Avenue, will offer services to those living in tents along Hiawatha Avenue. It will be able to accommodate 120 people at a time.

The city says the navigation center will be open through May 2019. After that, the Red Lake Nation, which owns the land, will begin construction on an affordable housing project on the site.