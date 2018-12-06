  • WCCO 4On Air

DENVER - NOVEMBER 26: Second-hand items fill bins at a Goodwill thrift store on Black Friday, November 26, 2010 in Denver, Colorado. Mostly low-income shoppers packed the thrift store on the busiest shopping day of the year, buying toys and clothes in bulk for as cheap as 59 cents a pound. (Credit: John Moore/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Salvation Army is also looking for more toys this holiday season.

It’s goal is to give toys to 19,000 children in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Right now a shortage could leave 4,000 kids without presents.

Listed below are the age categories for which The Salvation Army is most in need of toys, and the exact toy shortage associated with each group:

  • 0-2: Need toys for 700 kids
  • 6-9 boys: 500
  • 10+ boys: 975
  • 6-9 girls: 680
  • 10+ girls: 1,000

You can help The Salvation Army provide toys for Twin Cities children in need by giving in any of the following ways:

  • Donate online. The Salvation Army will use your gift to buy toys.
  • Drop off new, unwrapped toys at The Salvation Army’s headquarters, 2445 Prior Ave. N., Roseville.
  • Buy toys online and have them shipped to The Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Ave. N., Roseville, MN 55113.
  • Drop off new, unwrapped toys at any of seven Salvation Army worship and service centers in the Twin Cities. Find your nearest location.
