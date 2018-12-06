DENVER - NOVEMBER 26: Second-hand items fill bins at a Goodwill thrift store on Black Friday, November 26, 2010 in Denver, Colorado. Mostly low-income shoppers packed the thrift store on the busiest shopping day of the year, buying toys and clothes in bulk for as cheap as 59 cents a pound. (Credit: John Moore/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Salvation Army is also looking for more toys this holiday season.

It’s goal is to give toys to 19,000 children in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Right now a shortage could leave 4,000 kids without presents.

Listed below are the age categories for which The Salvation Army is most in need of toys, and the exact toy shortage associated with each group:

0-2: Need toys for 700 kids

6-9 boys: 500

10+ boys: 975

6-9 girls: 680

10+ girls: 1,000

You can help The Salvation Army provide toys for Twin Cities children in need by giving in any of the following ways: