MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Salvation Army is also looking for more toys this holiday season.
It’s goal is to give toys to 19,000 children in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
Right now a shortage could leave 4,000 kids without presents.
Listed below are the age categories for which The Salvation Army is most in need of toys, and the exact toy shortage associated with each group:
- 0-2: Need toys for 700 kids
- 6-9 boys: 500
- 10+ boys: 975
- 6-9 girls: 680
- 10+ girls: 1,000
You can help The Salvation Army provide toys for Twin Cities children in need by giving in any of the following ways:
- Donate online. The Salvation Army will use your gift to buy toys.
- Drop off new, unwrapped toys at The Salvation Army’s headquarters, 2445 Prior Ave. N., Roseville.
- Buy toys online and have them shipped to The Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Ave. N., Roseville, MN 55113.
- Drop off new, unwrapped toys at any of seven Salvation Army worship and service centers in the Twin Cities. Find your nearest location.