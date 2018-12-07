MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed a Moorhead gas station at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Moorhead police say a male suspect wearing a black inside-out hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a black facemask entered a Holiday Gas Station at 2:19 a.m. Friday and robbed the cashiers at gunpoint.

He then left with an undisclosed amount of small bills. No one was injured.

A search that included a K-9 was unsuccessful.

Police released photos of the robbery suspect, who is said to be armed. Police say not to approach the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Moorhead police’s on duty supervisor at 218-299-5103.