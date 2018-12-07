  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Devils Lake, Fishing, Ice Fishing, Lake of the Woods, Walleye

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — When tourism spokesmen for two top ice fishing destinations in the Upper Midwest go head to head in January, there could be a lot on the line — their fishing lines, anyway.

Tanner Cherney at North Dakota’s Devils Lake and Joe Henry at Minnesota’s Lake of the Woods are facing off in a walleye fishing competition Jan. 3 that will be carried live on Facebook.

There’s nothing fishy about it. The goal of the Walleye War is to have a little fun and to highlight the two lakes that are popular destinations for anglers.

Henry says ice fishing is part of the regional culture, and he and Cherney plan to have fun showcasing the sport and the lakes.

The Facebook fish-off should all be fun and games … until someone loses a walleye.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.