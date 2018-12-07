  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Chad Lee Monson, Crime, Willmar
Chad Monson (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 46-year-old Willmar man was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for illegally possessing machine guns, pipe bombs and silencers.

Chad Lee Monson pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 16.

According to court documents, police executed a search warrant in January at Monson’s residence where they found 16 firearms, a large quantity of ammunition and personal use amounts of illegal narcotics.

In February, police searched a commercial utility building near Monson’s home where they found 10 machine guns – two with obliterated serial numbers – three pipe bombs and three unregistered silencers. As part of his plea, Monson had to forfeit 12 firearms, three pipe bombs and three silencers.

Monson’s sentencing includes three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

