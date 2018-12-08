  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after four people were injured in a stabbing at a New Hope bar early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at the Outtakes Bar and Grill in New Hope at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the incident began with two people fighting, but as the fight continued more people got involved. By the end of the fight, four people had knife-related injuries.

Police say that those involved were intoxicated so they need to wait for them to sober up before speaking with them.

The injured individuals were taken to North Memorial Hospital.

