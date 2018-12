MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a new case in Minnesota of a polio-like illness that’s leaving children partially paralyzed.

A ninth case of Acute Flaccid Myelitis (or AFM) has been confirmed. Seven cases have also been reported in Wisconsin.

The illness weakens muscles and can leave patients, usually children, paralyzed.

AFM doesn’t have a vaccine or a known cause.

Minnesota typically sees one case of it a year.