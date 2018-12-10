MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis high school was briefly locked down Monday amid a “disturbance” involving multiple adults and teenagers.

The incident happened at Edison High School along Monroe in Northeast Minneapolis.

Police said, at 9:45 a.m., a school resource officer reported a disturbance was growing, and reported needing backup.

“When two parents caused a disturbance in our school, outside law enforcement joined staff and our School Resource Officer in resolving the situation. In order to ensure student safety during this time, we called a code yellow and kept all students in their classrooms,” Principal Eryn Warne said.

No one was identified in the incident, as of Monday afternoon, but police said one man was cited for obstructing the legal process, and one woman cited for disorderly conduct.

Also, two girls were taken into custody for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault.

Edison High School has been the site of a number of other violent incidents in the last week.

“While this was an unfortunate incident, it was isolated and resulted from the poor choices of a few individuals. At the same time, it comes on the heels of similar incidents last week, which gives us pause. We must keep working together to keep our school community safe for all,” Warne said.