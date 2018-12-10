SKOL IN SEATTLE:Mark Rosen kicks off his last month at WCCO with our 6:30 p.m. Pregame show!
Filed Under:Central Minnesota, Fish Trap Lake, Ice Fishing

CUSHING, Minn. (AP) — Crews have recovered the bodies of two neighbors who died while ice-fishing on a lake in central Minnesota.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the fishermen were reported overdue Sunday evening on Fish Trap Lake north of Cushing. The sheriff’s office also learned that a side-by-side ATV was missing.

Responders first found the body of 69-year-old Wayne Vaverek of Cushing. Despite lifesaving efforts, Vaverek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Searchers were unable to find the other fisherman until Monday, when dive teams found the body of 71-year-old Leonard Sanoski of Cushing in the enclosed cab of the ATV in about 40 feet of water.

The sheriff says the incident happened on a pressure ridge about 200 yards long, 75 yards wide and marked with cones.

